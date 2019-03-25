More gains ahead for aviation stocks SpiceJet and IndiGo

Aviation stocks SpiceJet and Interglobe Aviation gained between 17-23 per cent since the start of March on expectation that lower competition, higher fares and measured capacity addition should keep load factors and yields high. The two airlines are expected to benefit from the problems plaguing Jet Airways which has resulted in grounding of half of the company’s fleet.

Both companies have gained market share at the expense of Jet Airways. While the troubled airline’s market share at the end of February fell over 530 basis points to 11 per cent as compared to year ago ...