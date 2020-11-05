More new players enter commercial coal mining on Day-4 of auction

-
As the commercial coal auction entered its fourth day, more new companies have emerged as highest bidders for mines. On Thursday, two mines were offered–-Rajhara North & Central in Jharkhand and Sahapur East in Madhya Pradesh.
For Rajhara mine, Fairmine Carbons Pvt Ltd quoted the highest closing bid of 23 per cent premium on the revenue share to the mine-bearing state. It is a Ranchi based company which was formed in July 2020. According to the corporate submissions, the company is involved in manufacturing of coke, refined petroleum products and nuclear fuel.
For the Sahapur East mine, the highest closing bid came from Chowgule & company Pvt Ltd. The company bid 41 per cent premium on the revenue share. Chowgule is a Goa-based shipyard company. The firm’s website says “From as early as 1951 as builders, operators and repairers of large river fleets and with the experience and expertise to build a gamut of maritime vessels, the yard has pioneered construction of all types of ocean going vessels.”
The Centre for the first time is awarding coal mines for commercial mining and sale to private companies. It amended the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, in May to open the auction for non-mining, MSMEs and foreign companies. However, no foreign companies placed any bid.
The two-part auction commenced last month when companies submitted their technical bids consisting of eligibility and initial price offer for 19 out of the total 38 coal blocks on offer. The auction received a lot of interest from smaller and non-mining companies.
Among the winning bidders are several new names such as Aurobindo Realty, Yazdani International, JMS Mining, and Boulder Stone Mart.
According to the auction methodology the bid parameter is on ‘revenue-share’ mode. The participants bid for a percentage share of revenue payable to the state government from the production and sale of mined coal. The floor price is kept at 4 per cent of revenue share. Bidders place bids in multiples of 0.5 per cent of revenue share till it reaches 10 per cent and thereafter in multiples of 0.25 per cent of revenue share.
