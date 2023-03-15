JUST IN
More steam left in NTPC stock; to be key beneficiary of rising power demand
Key brands, new launches to sustain Abbott India's outperformance
Investors give a thumbs-up to Tech Mahindra's choice of Gurnani's successor
The worst may be over for chemicals and textiles company Grasim
Margin pressure for consumer electrical companies to continue in Q4
PSU outperformance over Nifty can continue; investors fear price downtrend
After weak Q3 show, concerns seem to be built into Indus Towers stock price
Mahanagar Gas' Unison Enviro acquisition lights up its growth prospects
Valuation comfort remains with PSU banks despite sharp gains
Street cautious on ABFRL amid weak performance in value segment
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Financial X-Ray
New Jio family plan could delay postpaid tariff hikes: Kotak Inst Equities
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

More steam left in NTPC stock; to be key beneficiary of rising power demand

India's largest generator will be a key beneficiary of increasing power demand, access to coal supply and focus on renewable energy

Topics
NTPC | power | renewable energy

Devangshu Datta 

The state government holds a 26.85 per cent stake in SJVN, which owns and operates 2 GW of hydro power projects

Power demand in summer is liable to spike very sharply due to expectations of higher economic activity and also, projections of high cooling demands since it is expected to be a very hot summer. As India’s largest generator, the public sector undertaking NTPC would be a key player.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NTPC

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 21:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.