More than half the operated by were delayed yesterday as several members of the airline's cabin crew did not turn up for duty. Sources said the in-flight personnel attended the Air India's drive and reported sick at the last moment, throwing the airline’s operations in off gear.

Air India, now owned by the Tata group, is recruiting heavily as it prepares to induct new aircraft.

IndiGo, which is known for its on-time performance had only 45 per cent of its departing on time, and over 850 took off more than 15 minutes after their scheduled time. The airline operated around 1,600 flights on Saturday, and as a consequence, had to cancel around 50 flights. Irate passengers took to social media to express displeasure over the delays, due to which many of them missed connecting flights or trains.

uses its planes for about 14 hours per and delay in the first flight has a cascading impact on the entire network.

“ has an ongoing drive across four metro cities in Delhi, Mumbai Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata. The cabin crews reported sick at the last moment in order to attend the drive, causing inconvenience for the crew scheduling department. Most the delays happened at Delhi, the airline's largest base. As a result, the entire network saw a cascading impact,” said a person aware of the development.

Am IndiGo pilot who was operating a flight from Bengaluru, said that he waited inside the aircraft for two hours waiting for the cabin crew. The A320 aircraft operated by IndiGo requires at least four cabin crew on a flight.

An IndiGo spokesperson didn’t comment on queries on the topic.

Flight and cabin crew can report sick less than five hours before departure.

Sources said the IndiGo management had taken up the issue with and has urged the airline not to recruit crew without a No Objection Certificate or relieving letter from the current employer. DGCA rules mandate cabin crew to serve a notice of at least three months. This may, however, be reduced with the airline's consent.

An spokesperson didn’t comment on the issue.

Aviation across the world has been suffering from a massive shortage of trained manpower as staff had resettled in other jobs, primarily in the hospitality sector, after being laid off during the two years of pandemic. European airports are witnessing massive disruption, hitting airlines and airports recently as passengers begin flying in large numbers again after the Covid-19 pandemic.

A senior IndiGo executive denied that the airline had any shortage of cabin crew but explained that sudden last minute leave is impossible to cover up. “There is an adequate crew and we have standby for unforeseen circumstances. But aviation is a highly regulated subject in terms of work pattern and it is impossible to cover up if so many crew report sick at the last moment,” he said. IndiGo has also ramped up hiring across departments.

Cabin crew is a specialised job and regulations require a training of 30 days or 240 hours for fresh hires before they can be inducted for duty. The training is for communication, handling medical emergencies and security training.

Further, regulations on fatigue management require that no cabin crew shall assign any duty for cabin crew who have exceeded 65 hours of duty in the last seven days and 210 hours in the last 28 consecutive days.