More than 60% of insolvency proceedings led to liquidation in Sep quarter

More than 60 per cent of corporate insolvency resolution processes that achieved closure in July-September 2020 have ended up in The data by the Insolvency and Board of India (IBBI) shows 68 cases ended up in of the total 112 closed cases during the period.

While a number of cases faced liquidations in the previous quarter too, it was still only one-third of the total cases closed. Liquidations have been on the rise even as initiation of CIRP under the Code (IBC) has been under suspension till December 2020.

Experts said that this further underlines the lack of investor interest in stressed assets at this point. “Earlier the cases coming to IBC had eroded most value and therefore there were a lot of liquidations. Now due to the Covid pandemic there is a financial crunch...Resolution plans are coming but not sufficiently. Unless enthusiasm comes back in the industry we will see more liquidations,” said Manoj Kumar, partner, Corporate Professionals.

IBBI data also points that of the 1022 liquidations for which the data was available, 751 - around 73 per cent were earlier under the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) regime.

About 49.61 per cent of the corporate insolvency resolution processes, which were closed, yielded orders for liquidation, as compared to 13.41 per cent ending up with a resolution plan.

Around 60 per cent - 530 of the total ongoing liquidations - 893, have been going on for more than a year. Final report has been submitted in just about 13 per cent of the total liquidations initiated so far under the Code.

IBC experts feel that it is a good decision to suspend initiation of corporate insolvencies for the pandemic period since it will only add more supply of stressed assets into the market at a time when there is hardly any demand.

IBBI chief has also said that rescuing a viable firm is more important than liquidating an unviable company under the current Covid crisis. “If you fail to liquidate an unviable one it is bad, but it can be rectified next year,” Sahoo had said.

The regulator has proposed a statutory mechanism to allow a company to withdraw from the process of voluntary at any point after its initiation. IBBI said that if there is a business opportunity, closure of the voluntary liquidation process midway may serve the interests of stakeholders and the economy better.

Industry experts feel that in order to limit the number of liquidations in the coming months, suspension of initiating the CIRP is a good idea since investor interest might pick up in 2021. “Government should also take this time (of suspension) to put in place the pre-pack scheme and the special framework for MSMEs...Both of which may bring down liquidations,” Kumar added.