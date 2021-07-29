Mortgage firm Easy raises $15 mn in series A, focus on affordable housing

-
ALSO READ
Easy Trip IPO opens today: All you must know before hitting subscribe
Bumper listing? Easy Trip shares trade at 70% premium in grey market
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
Easy Trip IPO subscribed 2.3 times on Day-1, issue closes Wednesday
Easy Trip Planners makes tepid debut, lists at 13% premium over issue price
-
Tech-based mortgage finance startup Easy Finance said Thursday that it had raised $15 million from a clutch of investors in its series A round. Mumbai-based Easy was started in 2018 by investor-entrepreneur Rohit Chokhani.
The round was led by private equity firm Xponentia Capital Partners, founded by former Carlyle Group managing director Devinjit Singh. Harbourfront Capital, Finsight VC, RaSa Future Fund, Navida Capital, Helena Wasserman Eriksson and Integra Software also put in money.
Earlier in August 2019, Easy raised its first institutional capital from Harbourfront Capital, led by prominent Japanese investor Shijni Kimura who is also an investor in Softbank Vision Fund. Easy founder and director Chokhani said the fresh funds will be used for lending primarily.
Easy, which secured a housing finance license in 2018, offers housing loans through its mobile application, and predominantly focuses on the middle- and lower-income group segment. Loans through Easy are typically Rs 15 lakh to Rs 50 lakh over 10-year-plus tenures.
According to the company, its technology, which includes proprietary credit underwriting and decision-making framework, is its biggest differentiator. “We have developed an in-house property intelligence tech combined with credit tech we are able to deliver a seamless consumer experience within minutes and not days,” Chokhani said in an interview.
Housing loans typically require a lot of paperwork, collateral and take time to come through. Easy is part of a wave of emerging fin-tech companies that deliver financial services online and more efficiently. Mortgage-Tech, though nascent in India, is a significant emerging sector in the US with several unicorns, Chokhani said.
He added that the Easy's loan book was at $15 million, with plans to touch $150 million in two years.
“Mortgage is the most important financing decision for any family. Customers of Easy can focus on things that matter and not worry about drudgery and paperwork,” said PR Srinivasan, managing partner, Xponentia Capital Partners. “We are excited to partner with Rohit and the entire team in their journey to digitise the mortgage industry.”
"We see the unprecedented demand for affordable housing fueled by India’s growing urbanization and government initiatives like PMAY. At the same time, the lower income group segment was always considered to be the hardest for financial institutions. This is where technology comes to bring operating efficiency in the segment and superior customer experience,” said Alexey Garyunov, general partner at Finsight Ventures, in a statement.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU