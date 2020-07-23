Mosaic virus, pest attacks in three states to hit soybean output this year

Despite all the efforts being made to replant in areas where seed germination failed, India's is likely to be impacted due to sporadic virus spread in parts of Madhya Pradesh and pest attacks on standing crops in Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

A recent survey conducted by the apex trade body the Indore-based Soybean Processors’ Association (SOPA), finds sporadic yellow mosaic virus spreading in some parts of Madhya Pradesh's Nimar region. Apart from that, infestation by gram pod borer, tobacco caterpillar and green semi-looper has been observed in some areas of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, three state that contribute nearly 75-80 per cent of India’s

While these pests are being controlled effectively, the impact on cannot be negated completely. Apart from that, there is a requirement of average to heavy rainfall in some areas under soybean cultivation.

“There will be certainly a negative impact of the virus and infestation on soybean output. We expect overall soybean output to be lower than the previously estimated. Earlier, soybean output was estimated to surpass the recent records, but now we expect it to remain at 10-10.5 million tonnes for the crop year 2020-21 (October-September),” said Mohit Vyas, an analyst with Kotak Securities.

SOPA estimates India’s soybean output at 9.3 million tonnes for the crop year 2019-20, a sharp decline from 10.9 million tonnes reported in 2018-19.

“There has been a massive diversion in cotton area in favour of soybean as farmers’ realisation from soya was much higher. So we estimates the area under soybean coverage this year would go up to 11.5-12 million hectares, from 10.9 million last year,” said D N Pathak, Executive Director, SOPA.

Unfortunately, there was massive soybean damage last year due to heavy flooding in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Sporadic crop damage was reported in Rajasthan also.

“Virus and other infestations are being controlled through regular spraying of insecticides and therefore the crop condition is absolutely normal,” said Pathak.

Meanwhile, when seed supplies were hampered during the peak supply season in March and April due to transport disruptions following the nationwide lockdown, a number of soybean farmers in Maharashtra used their homegrown seeds which failed to germinate. During the 70-day lockdown which began on March 25 for a month but got extended periodically, inter- and intra-state movement of trucks was restricted initially.

Though transport curbs were subsequently eased, farmers exhausted their own seeds in irrigated land amid expectations of higher yields on forecast of a normal monsoon by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for this year. But these homegrown seeds failed to germinate.

“There is a needto replant 20-25 per cent of soybean seeds in Maharashtra this year,” the survey said.

Informed sources said the Maharashtra government has already assured free supply of seeds for areas in which germination failed.

Trade sources said soybean seed availability was lower by 32,000 tonnes this year than the demand for 272,000 tonnes. The shortage scuttled the Centre's plan to introduce soybean planting in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Manipur and other states.