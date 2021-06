Most big mall developers may waive rent for recent Covid-19 lockdown

Many big mall developers such as Raheja-owned Inorbit Malls, DLF, and Lake Shore are looking at giving a waiver to retail stores in the lockdown during the second wave of the pandemic. Most of the states in the country have announced a lockdown since April this year after the second wave of the pandemic became evident. “We are considering it.

Retailers don’t have money. How will they pay? We have to support them,” said Rajneesh Mahajan, chief executive at Inorbit Malls, which runs malls in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, among others. Inorbit gave a waiver to ...