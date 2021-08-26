Most valued edtech firm Byju's starts two-teacher model to improve learning

Byju’s, the world’s most valuable company with a valuation of $16.5 billion, has introduced a one-of-its-kind ‘Two-Teacher Advantage’ for Byju’s Classes, a comprehensive after-school online tutoring programme. Byju’s Classes is the first online tuition program to offer a two-teacher model in India that aims to deliver superior learning experiences and quality teaching at scale to enable better learning outcomes.

The company, which competes with players such as Unacademy, Vedantu, Simplilearn, UpGrad, Amazon Academy, and traditional education institutes, said Byju’s Classes offer a new approach to learning. With the Two-Teacher advantage, students are taught by one expert teacher who uses strong visuals and storytelling to explain topics in-depth to ensure conceptual clarity. The second teacher solves instant doubts, pays individual attention and makes the sessions interactive and engaging. With this, students get the best of both worlds - access to high-quality and personal attention.

“It provides students access to the best along with live and interactive instant doubt resolutions that closely simulate the offline classroom environment,” said Mrinal Mohit, chief operating officer, Byju’s. “This immersive learning experience, together with Byju’s visually rich content pedagogy, will aid in effective learning for students anywhere as well as help solve delivery of quality education at scale.”

Mohit said Byju’s Classes will be conducted in small batches and students can choose weekday pr weekend batches as per their school curriculum. “We have created an experience that is impactful, high-quality, and personalised along with being interactive, which we believe is a breakthrough for the sector.”

In-depth research by Byju’s with students across the country showcased that having two in a class leads to better learning outcomes. The results also showed a higher attention span, better engagement, and conceptual clarity which further helped in reinforcement and retention of class topics.

The pandemic has been an inflection point and a learning opportunity for the sector as digital education gained wider acceptance. The Two-Teacher advantage is a reflection of that learning. Designed to deliver conceptual clarity and doubt resolution with two dedicated teachers for each component, the firm said Byju’s Classes meet the crucial learning requirements of every student.

“Accessible to students everywhere, Byju’s Classes is optimised for low bandwidth networks too,” said Jiny Thattil, Sr vice president - engineering, Byju’s.

With a maximum of 25 students per class, Thattil said the interface also provides student-to-teacher and student-to-student interaction, white-board mode, focus mode, raise-hand functionality. This is much like a physical classroom and creates a unique learning atmosphere.

Going beyond simulating the offline classroom experience, Byju’s Classes will offer a 360 degrees teaching and learning system. It supports the student after class with regular homework and practises on Byju’s - the learning app, monthly report cards, regular progress updates, and parent-teacher meetings. In addition to superior quality tutors and content, the firm said students are also assigned a mentor. The mentor will also provide assignments, monthly evaluations, and progress reports to encourage students to become self-paced, active learners.