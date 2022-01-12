Motherson Sumi eyes 25% revenue from non-automotive business in next 5 yrs

India’s largest automotive manufacturing company Systems (MSSL) is looking to expand business in four key non-automotive areas. These are aerospace, logistics, technology and industrial solutions and health and medical.

According to Laksh Vamaan Sehgal, Group Vice-Chairman, MSSL, the diversification to non-auto segments will help the company leverage the existing business strength of global presence, product design and development expertise

The company expects that the new verticals will generate 25 percent of revenue by 2025.

In the logistics space, the company has a joint venture with a Japanese premium car carrier.

“We spent the last five year period thinking about where our strength areas are where we can make maximum impact and we found that our strength is in manufacturing, supply chain. So we wanted to use that strength of ours in other verticals like med tech, aerospace…these are all segments where we can use our expertise that we have developed in the automotive side,” said Laksh Vamaan Sehgal.

Motherson recently announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Bengaluru-based CIM Tools. CIM Tools is a leading supplier in the aerospace supply chain.

“We reached out to Boeing and Airbus and showed what we have done on the automotive side and with their blessings we took over CIM tools as they want their suppliers to grow in this region. We want to grow that business and use that as a launching pad to grow our operations globally for these customers,” he added.

Sehgal pointed out that IT will be another focus area of the company’s non-automotive business. “We already had our IT design software company which has done very well for us. Now we want to open that up for external customers as well and grow it. It’s promising because we have seen a lot of our customers wanting the same solution that we have built for our internal purpose like ERP, product lifecycle management system. We have organic orders already and customers are enthused to see us go into the new areas,” said Laksh Vaman.

The company has recently received nod from the NCLT for the group’s restructuring.

According to the plan, the domestic wiring harness (DWH) has been demerged from MSSL and is now in the process of being listed. Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) will hold 33.4 per cent in DWH company.

The restructuring, which started in July 2020 and has led to creation of two companies, is done to simplify group structure as well as align itself for ‘Vision 2025’ which targets revenues of $ 36 billion with 40 per cent ROCE.