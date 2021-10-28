JUST IN
Higher marketing and promo costs dent Tata Consumer's Q2 numbers
Business Standard

Motilal Oswal posts highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 536 crore

The profit was 81 per cent higher compared to same period of last year. Consolidated revenues grew by 46 per cent to Rs 1,094 crore

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Motilal Oswal Private Equity

Motilal Oswal Financial Services recorded its highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs 536 crore for the quarter ended September 2021. The profit was 81 per cent higher compared to same period of last year. Consolidated revenues grew by 46 per cent to Rs 1,094 crore. Meanwhile, first half quarterly profits are up 63 per cent year-on-year to Rs Rs 758 crore. The surge in profits was on account of its capital market-focused business which includes broking, wealth management, mutual fund and private equity.
First Published: Thu, October 28 2021. 19:17 IST

