Moving on from gloomy past: JetPrivilege loses the jet, gains new identity

JetPrivilege, the loyalty programme of now defunct Jet Airways, has a new brand identity. The programme has been christened as InterMiles and new tier benefits (based on frequency and class of travel) added for its members in a bid to delink itself from the airline’s beleaguered past.

On Thursday, JPPL unveiled its new brand name and fresh membership campaign to grow its base. The name InterMiles reflects the changed reality, said JPPL managing director Manish Dureja. The attempt to ring-fence the loyalty programme from the crisis that Brand Jet found itself in began early, ...