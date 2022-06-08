Mphasis sets up delivery centre in Alberta, Canada; to hire 1,000 people

Blackstone-backed IT services major announced the setting up of a delivery centre in Downtown Calgary, Alberta. The centre will create 1,000 tech jobs in Alberta over two years.

is fast becoming one of the world’s leaders in science, research, and technological innovation. According to Calgary Economic Development, Alberta’s spending on digital transformation is set to surpass C$20 billion between 2021-2024, with Calgary accounting for C$7.5 billion. Digital transformation spending is set to grow by thirteen per cent on average across all industries in Alberta, with the energy and retail sectors the most rapid adopters.

will offer its next-generation digital technology services to both existing and new Fortune 500 clients through this centre.

“The establishment of Mphasis’ new office in Calgary is yet another indicator of Alberta’s rapidly diversifying economy. Our technology sector is one of the fastest growing in the world as more and more companies, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers discover Alberta’s incredible potential. This new office will build on that momentum and propel Alberta forward in technological research and development. We look forward to seeing contribute to an Alberta digital technology workforce that is second to none,” said Honourable Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta.

“The past three years, Canadian businesses have made great strides in digitising their operations, especially in the recent years. Mphasis’ investment in extends beyond growing our offices; we are thrilled to create an ecosystem for Canada's workforce to upskill in digital technologies and work with Fortune 500 globally. Looking forward to welcoming our first set of employees in Calgary and to building great partnerships with Enterprises and Institutions in the region,” said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Director, Mphasis.

Last year, Mphasis formed strategic partnerships with the Government of Alberta, the University of Calgary, and the City of Calgary to accelerate talent development and development of a quantum computing ecosystem in Calgary, driving R&D and job creation in the technology sector. Mphasis is also developing additional unique Canadian partnerships in Alberta and across the country to capture emerging growth opportunities.

“Digitisation is a major driver of Canada’s economic growth, with Calgary emerging as a leading light in the country’s innovation ecosystem,” said Rohit Jayachandran, Senior Vice President, and Head Strategic Accounts, Mphasis.

“We are seeing heightened demand for next-generation technology transformation services, with huge scope for Mphasis to expand its footprint in . The launch of our new centre marks an important milestone and will enable us to leverage the significant pool of top talent in the local market to further enhance our offering for our Canada-based clients,” he added.