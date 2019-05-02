MRF reports 15% decline in Q4 profit after tax at Rs 293.83 crore

JUST IN
BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

MRF tyres
MRF

Tyre manufacturer MRF Ltd on Thursday posted a 15 per cent decline in profit after tax for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, at Rs 293.83 crore compared to Rs 345.32 crore during the same quarter of the previous year. Total income during the recently concluded quarter stood at Rs 4182.92 crore, as compared to Rs 3944.75 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year, with a growth of 6 per cent.
Profit for the full year ended March 31, 2019, stood at Rs 1130.61 crore as compared to Rs 1131.61 crore during the previous year. Total income for the financial year 2018-19 grew 5 per cent to Rs 16,484.19 crore compared to Rs 15,695.62 crore in the previous fiscal.
First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 16:12 IST

