JUST IN
Power Mech-RITES joint venture bags Rs 499.41 cr order from BMRCL
Toyota marks turnaround in India, reports highest profit in four years
Finance, consulting firm jobs make up for the loss in IT sector placements
Singapore Airlines confirms Vistara-Air India merger discussions
Infosys Q2 net profit rises 11% to Rs 6,021 cr, raises its FY23 guidance
India Inc's fundraising from overseas falls sharply in Sep quarter: Data
Piramal Pharma receives Sebi's nod to list shares on Indian bourses
Matrimony.com's app for LGBTQIA+ hopes to offer safe, serious matchmaking
Ed-tech firm FrontRow lays off 75% of staff, day after Byju's move
Shriram Group waits for NCLT approval of merger, ready for integration
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Power Mech-RITES joint venture bags Rs 499.41 cr order from BMRCL
Infosys does not support dual employment; have fired violators: Parekh
Business Standard

MTNL gets nod to raise Rs 17,571 cr via bonds, borrow Rs 35k from banks

State-owned MTNL on Thursday said its shareholders have approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 17,571 crore through government-guaranteed debt bonds on private placement basis.

Topics
MTNL | fund raising

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, MTNL

State-owned MTNL on Thursday said its shareholders have approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 17,571 crore through government-guaranteed debt bonds on private placement basis.

Shareholders of the loss-making public sector telecom firm have also enhanced power of the board to borrow up to Rs 35,000 crore from banks and other financial institutions, according to the result of the scrutinised report of MTNL's annual general meeting held on October 10.

According to the report, 99.85 per cent shareholders voted in favour of the resolution to "offer or invite subscriptions for government guaranteed, unsecured, listed, redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) in the nature of bonds, in one or more series I tranches, aggregating up to Rs 17,571 crore on private placement basis".

The resolution to raise the borrowing powers of the board from Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 35,000 crore received 99.85 per cent votes in favour, the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on MTNL

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 21:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.