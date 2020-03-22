MTNL offers to double data in broadband plans, help in coronavirus crisis

State-run telecom firm will offer double data in all broadband plans of landline and mobile for a month in Delhi and Mumbai to help people work from their homes during the crisis.

" has doubled free data in all the broadband plans of landline as well as mobile for one month will effect from today so that people are encouraged to work from home," Chairman and Managing Director Sunil Kumar told PTI.

The new scheme will be provided to customers in Delhi and Mumbai where the company operates.





On Friday, it announced free broadband service for its landline and new customers for a month to support 'work from home' allowed by most organisations amid the outbreak.

New customers opting for copper cable based connection will not have to pay even installation charges but will need to buy modem for the service, BSNL officials said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to stay indoors and as much as possible while underscoring the dangers of coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a crisis as grave as this.

