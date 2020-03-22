Coronavirus LIVE: India puts itself under Janata Curfew on PM's appeal
Coronavirus latest updates: Globally 300,227 infections reported while death toll rose to 12,948 till Saturday due to Covid-19. Catch Coronavirus LIVE updates here
A man walks along a closed market in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Thane
Coronavirus updates: Roads were empty and public transport and markets closed in India as millions put themselves under a 14-hour long voluntary curfew on Sunday to limit the fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic in the country, where 315 people have so far been found to have contracted the disease.
Modi in a televised address to the nation last week urged citizens to stay indoors from 7am to 9pm--a move that he said would be a crucial test for a country to assess its abilities to fight the pandemic.
“Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against the COVID-19 menace,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted minutes before the 'Janta Curfew' commenced. “The steps we take now will help in the times to come,’ he said in the tweet.
