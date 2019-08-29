MTR spins its 90-yr-old legacy to keep up with health-conscious consumers

Bengaluru-born MTR, which is now part of the Norwegian foods-to-metals group Orkla, is putting together a whole new marketing playbook to keep up with younger, more demanding and health-conscious consumers.

Having changed its packaging and tweaked its logo about two years ago, the company is now looking at smaller portion sizes, adapting to local tastes and flavours, creating convenient quick-fixes for traditional meals and healthier variants, all in an attempt to bring in the young into its fold. The aim is that even as the brand keeps its faith in the traditional Southern markets, ...