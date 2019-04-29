Mukesh Ambani's personal companies reduce debt by selling assets

It’s not only Reliance Industries, a listed company. Mukesh Ambani's personal companies too are reducing their debt by selling assets and transferring loans.

In November last year, rating firm CRISIL warned Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Holding Private Ltd (RIHPL) had a debt of about Rs 22,000 crore as of March 2018, showing relatively high gearing reflected in its adjusted debt and adjusted net worth of about 1.6 times. Unlisted RIHPL’s subsidiaries run a large port project in Jamnagar, and 2,200 Mw power projects near RIL facilities in Jamnagar, and ...