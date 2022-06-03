Mukesh Ambani surpasses Gautam Adani, becomes Asia's richest man again

-
ALSO READ
Wealth of richest 98 same as bottom 552 million, says Oxfam report
Mukesh Ambani leads, but Gautam Adani runs him close on the rich list
Adani's wealth jumped the most in 2021, Nykaa CEO newest billionaire: Hurun
What leadership transition means for Reliance Industries
Wealth-income mismatch: The curious case of India's missing millionaires
-
Mukesh Ambani on Friday regained his spot as Asia's richest man, surpassing his rival Gautam Adani, as a report said that the difference between the two billionaires was 'just $1 billion'.
As of June 3, Reliance Industries chairman's net worth was $99.7 billion, while the wealth of Adani Group's founder stood at $98.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.
In the last 24 hours, the Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, which tracks each billionaire's net worth, said that Ambani saw an increase in his wealth of $3.59 billion. Adani added $2.96 billion to his net worth.
Ambani's wealth surged as RIL shares continued to rise, trading near record high levels in Friday's session.
Shares of RIL were up 3 per cent at Rs 2,816.35 on the BSE in Friday’s trade, having rallied 7 per cent in the past two trading days amid heavy volumes. The company has seen addition of Rs 1.25 trillion in its total market capitalisation of Rs 19.05 trillion during this period.
The 65-year-old is now the eighth-richest person worldwide, the Bloomberg's Billionaires Index said, while Adani is just behind him, at the ninth spot.
The surge in Ambani's wealth comes on the back RIL in March quarter reporting a 22.5 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 16,203 crore , driven by high oil refining margins, telecom and digital services growth and surge in retail business.
Ambani's net worth, as per Forbes real time billionaires list, has surged to $104.7 billion, while Adani's wealth stands at $100.1 billion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU