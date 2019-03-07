Mukesh Ambani to make e-commerce debut during Diwali's bumper deal frenzy

This festival season, online deals could get much bigger and deeper as Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) is set to time its e-commerce debut with Diwali, when up to 30 per cent of the annual sales are clocked. RIL is preparing to launch the e-commerce venture ahead of Diwali, two sources in the know said.

While so far Flipkart (now owned by Walmart) and Amazon India have been competing fiercely through their Big Billion Day and Great Indian Diwali Sale, respectively, the Ambani venture will make the fight tougher, analysts pointed out. During October-November ...