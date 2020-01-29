Multiple growth levers for Biocon; ramp-up, new biosimilars to boost profit

The Biocon stock continues to outperform its pharma peers, gaining 20 per cent since its September lows. The stock added 3 per cent to its returns on Wednesday after a decent December quarter performance, ramp-up of certain products, and fresh launches in the biologics space. The growing small molecules business, rising investments, and regulatory go-ahead for its plants are the additional triggers.

The company’s December quarter growth was led by the biologics segment, which reported a 31 per cent growth year-on-year (YoY). The segment accounts for a third of its sales. The ...