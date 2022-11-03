JUST IN
Reliance Capital lenders to meet on Friday to decide on Challenge Mechanism
Indian Bank net profit up 12% to Rs 1,225 crore in September quarter
Business Standard

Multiples Private Equity likely to sell stake in APAC Financial Services

Multiples Alternate Asset had acquired the stake for Rs 250 crore in 2018

Topics
Private Equity | Apac | ICRA

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

equity market, stocks, share market

Multiples Private Equity is likely to sell its stake in APAC Financial Services, a non-banking financial services firm founded by former Deutsche Bank executive, Gunit Chadha at a total valuation of Rs 800 crore.

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 21:27 IST

