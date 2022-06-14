Multiply Ventures raises Rs 260 cr via maiden fund focused on consumer tech

-
ALSO READ
Fintech firm BharatX raises $4.5mn in seed round to expand business
IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG: Pitch Report, Weather, Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
LSG vs DC: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
CSK vs SRH: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
SRH vs GT: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
-
Multiply Ventures, an early-stage Venture Capitalist (VC) firm announced on Tuesday that it has raised Rs 260 crore through the closure of its maiden fund focused on consumer tech companies.
The fund, started by three former startup executives, received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in 2020. It focuses on pre-seed or seed investment rounds and will be investing till Series A in companies that are growing efficiently, Multiply Ventures said in a statement.
Until now, the fund has invested in 15 companies and plans to invest in eight to 10 more startups within the next 12 months. Multiply Ventures specialises in four core sectors such as Fintech, Edtech, Retail, and Health. The majority of the investors are Indian family offices and digital-first entrepreneurs, the firm said.
Multiply Ventures aims to invest in very early-stage startups, and ideally be the first institutional investor to lead the round. “We are on our path to setting up an operational VC firm, joining hands with Startups as extended partners, which is essential for the Indian ecosystem,” said Bhushan Patil, Partner at Multiply.
The fund’s vision is to be one of India's most impactful early-stage VC players over the next five years. “While the digital ecosystem has evolved locally, many innovations across sectors will come from early-stage startups which will need support beyond the capital. The right selection, getting in early, and building for larger consumer segments have proven to get the best impact and investment returns for us and we will continue to build on this,” Patil added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU