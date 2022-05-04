Mumbai airport gets $750 million from private bond sale to Apollo Global

-
ALSO READ
Apollo Hospitals posts over three-fold jump in profit to Rs 267 crore
CM Yogi allocates Rs 3,301 crores for displaced persons in Jewar: UP govt
Delhi IGI Airport's new arrivals terminal at T1 becomes operational
Mumbai airport hires banks for sale of dollar-denominated bonds: Report
World War II era Agartala airport to be 3rd international airport in NE
-
Mumbai International Airport Ltd. has raised $750 million from a private bond sale to Apollo Global Management Inc. after delaying a planned note issue.
The operator of India’s No. 2 airport, controlled by the country’s richest man, sold 7.25-year dollar notes to funds managed by Apollo in order to refinance existing debt and fund new capital expenditure, according to a stock exchange notice. The statement did not lay out the terms of the deal.
A major bond market rout globally has prompted several Asian companies to revise their dent sale plans. Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. announced last month it had halted a dollar bond sale last month, and India’s local currency debt market has also seen a string of shelved deals over recent months.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU