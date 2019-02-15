Mumbai's old yarn: Textile market Mooljee Jaitha waits for a new thread

Stories pave the labyrinthine alleys of the Mooljee Jaitha market. The 4.1-acre property in Mumbai, which houses 1,000-odd shops — cubbyholes really, padded with white cushioned seats — was once bursting at the seams with fabric and people.

Today, it is mostly bare but for a few stragglers who hang around while a family shops for a trousseau. Yet, almost every tradesman here is brimful of tales of a bygone era — when the market was the business hub of the textile world’s future big names. An empty corner marks the spot where Dhirubhai Ambani traded in yarn. ...