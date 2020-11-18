Musk beats Zuckerberg to become 3rd-richest person as Tesla enters S&P 500

It’s been an eventful few days for

The billionaire tested positive for Covid-19, his rocket company launched four astronauts into space, and on Monday his electric carmaker Inc. was named for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index.

The last bit of also means Musk, 49, became the world’s third-richest person, leapfrogging

surged as much as 15% on Monday in after hours trading. On Tuesday, the shares ended up 8.2%, pushing his fortune $7.6 billion higher to $109.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His wealth has jumped $82.2 billion this year, the biggest gain on the ranking of the world’s 500 richest people.

will enter the S&P 500 on Dec. 21 following months of speculation and one temporary setback, when the stock failed to make the cut during the index’s quarterly rebalancing in early September. Tesla would be the biggest new entrant in the group’s history.

On Saturday, Musk tweeted that he “most likely” had a moderate case of Covid-19 and has had symptoms of “a minor cold.” Sunday he tweeted he had no symptoms. That same day, four astronauts were launched to the International Space Station in a vehicle built by Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp.