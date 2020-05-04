JUST IN
Kalpataru Power Transmission snaps deal to sell project to CLP India
Business Standard

Covid-19 outbreak: India Inc plays safe, despite lockdown norms being eased

Demand slump, labour shortage put a damper on ramp-up

Surajeet Das Gupta Shally Seth Mohile & Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  New Delhi/Mumbai/Kolkata 

Even though the Union government has permitted further relaxation in the lockdown rules from Monday, India Inc is on a wait-and-watch mode to restart manufacturing and service operations or ramp up production. From automobile majors and soft drink bottlers to cement companies, a large section of the industry sitting on a huge inventory is hesitant to open up when there’s no sign of demand growing.

Shortage of labour and a broken supply chain are among the other hurdles for many key sectors. But there are others, such as cab aggregators and garment export hubs like Tiruppur, ...

First Published: Mon, May 04 2020. 01:15 IST

