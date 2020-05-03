Special trains for migrant workers being operated on states' request: Govt

JUST IN
Business Standard

The ministry further stressed that Railways is only accepting passengers brought and facilitated by state governments

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Migrant workers wait to board a special train for Ranchi, in Kozhikode. Photo: PTI
Ministry of Railways on Saturday 'clarified' that few special trains which are being run for migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, are being operated on request of state governments only.

"All other passenger train services remain suspended," Ministry of Railways said in a release.

The Ministry further stressed that Railways is only accepting passengers brought and facilitated by state governments.

"No other group of traveller or individual are allowed to come to station. No tickets are being sold at any station. Railways are not running any train other than being requisitioned by State Governments," it said while adding that all other passenger and suburban trains remain suspended and therefore, no one should come to Railway Station.

"All are advised accordingly. No one should spread any false news about it," the release stated.
First Published: Sun, May 03 2020. 10:53 IST

