JUST IN
Volume growth, weak mix likely to impact Eicher Motors' margins
Two entities settle front running case with Sebi; pays Rs 67.62 lakh
NDDB, Amul to provide tech support to boost milk production in Sri Lanka
HealthKart raises $135 million in funding from Temasek, A91 Partners
Foodtech platform HealthKart raises $135 mn from Temasek, A91 Partners
IndiGo Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar puts in papers
JSW ReNew Energy commissions 27 MW wind energy capacity in Tuticorin
Kirloskar Bros shareholders to vote on forensic audit starting Tuesday
Crucial for India to secure its nickel needs, says Jindal Stainless MD
Shriram Finance merges with Shriram City to focus on MSMEs and others
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Two entities settle front running case with Sebi; pays Rs 67.62 lakh
Business Standard

Volume growth, weak mix likely to impact Eicher Motors' margins

Muted domestic demand and margin pressure may weigh on the stock

Topics
Eicher Motors | Two-wheeler market | ICICI Securities

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  New Delhi 

Eicher Motors, Classic 350 motorcycle
The key concern is the slow offtake of the 2021 Classic 350

Muted domestic demand, falling exports, and product cannibalisation worries are weighing on Eicher Motors’ stock, which is down 11 per cent over the past month. Margin pressure and high competitive intensity may also impact the market leader in the premium (350cc-plus) two-wheeler category.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Eicher Motors

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 21:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.