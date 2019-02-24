My best campaign is Brooke Bond Red Label: Geometry Encompass's Arpan Jain

Which do you consider your best campaign and why? When was it launched? A campaign that works towards diminishing communal tension is always challenging to execute. We made one such attempt with our #ShreeGaneshApnepanKa (the beginning of togetherness) campaign for Brooke Bond Red Label and it is one of my most memorable campaigns.

Developed in September 2018 during Ganesh chaturthi by Geometry Encompass, the campaign focused on the warmth of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood. This campaign, inspired by real-life stories, went on to inspire millions. When a warm cup of tea brings a thaw in ...