My best campaign is Google's India Inspires India, says Dheeraj Sinha

Which do you consider your best campaign and why? When was the campaign launched? My favourite work is the latest campaign that we put up for Google, India Inspires India. It’s one of the agency’s latest works released in August 2018. It is purely an Indian initiative for a global brand.

The campaign highlights the tremendous impact that Google’s various initiatives have on India. While working for the campaign, we were mapping Google’s initiatives such as rail Wi-Fi and its developer’s training programme. We had goosebumps looking at the impact that ...