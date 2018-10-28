My best campaign is Puma's 'Suede Gully': DDB Mudra's Veerender Gandu

MY TAKE Puma Suede Gully was a unique campaign where a central narrative merged creative, planning and digital to create a street movement Brand: PUMA Year of launch: 2017 Agency: DDB MUDRA Which do you consider your best campaign and why? When was the campaign launched? It would be the Puma Suede Gully campaign we launched last year.

I would choose it because this was a unique campaign where a central narrative merged creative, planning and digital to create a street movement to associate Puma Suede shoes with street culture, supported by a rap song by ...