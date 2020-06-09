My father spent a year's salary for my ticket to US: Google CEO Pichai

-
Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed students worldwide from his “backyard” during webinar hosted by YouTube. In his speech, the Google CEO recalled his humble roots, highlighting the importance of staying positive in the face of difficulties.
The 47-year-old recounted the challenges he faced when he left India to pursue his studies at Stanford University in US.
"My father spent the equivalent of a year's salary on my plane ticket to the US so I could attend Stanford. It was my first time ever on a plane...America was expensive. A phone call back home was more than $2 a minute, and a backpack cost the same as my dad's monthly salary in India," he recounted.
