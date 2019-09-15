My favourite ad is Hutch network campaign, says Mindshare's Ajay Mehta

Which is your favourite campaign and why? Honestly, it is difficult to choose. But if you ask me to pick one among some of the best, it will be one which has a great deal of stickiness and has worked well for the brand too. It was the Hutch network campaign with the pug in it.

It terms of simplicity and breaking the clutter, that network works the best for me. The visual perspective with the pug analogy to depict the network and its reach is also great. At a time when all network players were attracting their viewers' attention through tactical communication about tariff games ...