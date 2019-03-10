My favourite campaign is Google India's 'Reunion': Prahlad Kakkar

Which do you consider your favourite campaign and why? My favourite television campaign is the Google India campaign from 2013 which featured Reunion and other films. I choose it because it’s a human interest campaign, one which is about people and their emotions and it’s real and tangible. It touches people’s lives and changes their perception.

So that is why there is a sense of permanency about the campaign. It affects you. The Reunion is the one where an old refugee from Karachi who comes to Delhi and is missing his friend based in Karachi. His granddaughter ...