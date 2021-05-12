Myelin Foundry raises pre-series A funding of $1 million from Japanese VC

-
ALSO READ
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
6 start-ups join unicorn club this week; 150 likely by 2025, say experts
Newest unicorn in town: Cars24 raises $200 mn in Series-E funding
Qube Health raises undisclosed sum in Inflection Point-led pre-series A
FMCG startup AnKa SumMor raises Rs 3 cr in pre-Series A round led by IPV
-
Deep tech AI startup Myelin Foundry has raised a pre-series A round of $1 million led by Japanese VC firm, Beyond Next Ventures. The company was founded in January 2019 by Gopichand Katragadda, Ganesh Suryanarayanan and Aditi Olemann. Endiya Partners, who invested during the Seed stage has also participated of the pre-Series A fund raise.
Myelin Foundry is a deep tech product startup transforming human experiences & industry outcomes, by building AI algorithms on video, voice, and sensor data, for edge devices. Myelin’s first product in the market, Fovea Stream, enables HD viewing experiences with SD transmission. Among other recognitions, Myelin has been awarded the ‘Nasscom Emerge 50’ in the Enterprise category, and the ‘Investor’s choice’ in the 6th cohort of the NetApp Excellerator.
“We are excited about welcomeing Beyond Next Ventures as an investor. Myelin has developed globally leading products and capability in Edge AI. We look forward to partnering with BNV and accessing the Japanese ecosystem. I am also happy to see the confidence of our seed round investors, as they continue to support our journey,” said Katragadda, Founder and CEO of Myelin.
The new round will be used to consolidate Myelin’s products in the India video streaming market, and to expand into international markets. Myelin will further build capabilities and position itself to be a leader in the edge AI space across industries.
“We are very pleased to be the lead investor for Myelin Foundry's Pre-Series A round. As a shareholder, I look forward to contributing to Myelin's business expansion in collaboration with Japanese companies,” stated Tsuyoshi Ito, CEO & Managing Partner of BNV.
Kris Gopalakrishnan, the co-founder of Infosys and one of the investors at Myelin, added, “This investment by Japanese VC firm Beyond Next Ventures will allow Myelin to strengthen its portfolio of AI solutions and grow its market.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU