Myntra bets on branded ethnic menswear market to push the fashion cart

When Flipkart-owned Myntra signed up actor Saif Ali Khan for its newly launched ‘House of Pataudi’ fashion label, it was taking itself down a tried and tested route. Get a celebrity on board and create a separate marketplace for the co-owned private label.

The difference however, is that with this new label, Myntra could be looking to do more than just mark its territory. With Khan as partner, Myntra will be hoping to differentiate itself and find a differentiated handle in a niche that has quickly ballooned into a segment valued at close Rs 700 billion, 70 per cent of ...