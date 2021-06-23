Myntra eyes 50 million potential customers during flagship fashion sale

Even as e-commerce players grapple with the latest chnages to the ecommerce rules, India's largest online fashion brand is gearing up for its End of Reason Sale (EORS). The 14th edition of the sale that begins from July 3, will also be for an extended period of six days this time, compared to the earlier four and five days.

The EORS is going to be the first big fashion sale event this year after the second wave of Covid-19 hit the country, the Walmart-led company is looking to cater to 50 million visitors over the six day period. The event will connect consumers with 3,000 brands, it is also giving a push to local artisans with more that 10,000 artisans participating this year, giving a push to made in India handloom products.

This time around the biannual sale will also not give sleepless night to employees at the fashion e-tailer, as it makes sure that its last years learnings are put to use. The ecommerce platform has built a playbook based on remote learnings of last year to apply for.

“Last year’s June and December EORS events went without a flaw or a glitch. And today, it's learnings have become a playbook. So the amount of effort we used to invest into scaling up for an event like this has come down significantly. And more than that, the work life balance is much better. People are not spending as much time as they should on this event as they have become better at it,” said Amar Nagaram, CEO, When asked about the recent changes the Consumer Affairs Ministry has suggested for flash sales, Nagaram declined to comment on the issue.

During the previous editions last year, while the entire organisation was busy with the sale, this time only a small section of the company is planning EORS and the rest of the organisation is focusing on what is next for the company. “What I mean is that we don't require a particular individual to be doing a particular task anymore. Anybody can do it with the playbook that we have defined for ourselves. So everybody's chipping in a very minimal way,” he explained.

Traffic to the platform during the six day period is expected to rise by about 75 per cent over the previous edition of the sale held in June last year, with a projection of over three times demand over business as usual. is readying to take the load of up to 800,000 concurrent visitors at peak and up to 12,000 orders per minute. Overall the company is expecting to sell over 15 million items from six million orders, 40 per cent of which is likely to be delivered to tier 2 cities and beyond. The Bengaluru-based company had sold 10 million items during last June’s event.

“A blessing in disguise are the new customers that are coming in from the markets that are open, which was not our primary market. Like Tier 2 and Tier 3, especially in the north is showing significant traction. And that’s one of the reasons why we decided to go ahead with the event even though some part of our addressable market is still not open,” said Nagaram.

The new customers on the platform during the May-June period has grown 2x year-on-year with the user having a different perception of essentials during this lockdown than the last year.

While the focus is more on work from home wear and casual footwear, DIY (do-it-yourself) beauty products are also in demand. About four times more customers bought lipsticks, kajal, compact and foundation this year on the platform as compared to 2020.

In fact, beauty and personal care, kids wear and casual wear are expected to contribute to about 50 per cent of the EORS demand “Now that people are spending more time at home, they are also investing in beautifying their houses and we are creating more curated content for this category. It has been ramped up 2.5 times over last year,” said Nagaram.

To meet the last mile delivery requirements, Myntra has scaled up its MENSA (Myntra Extended Network for Service Augmentation), network four times and will be working with 17,700 kirana partners who will cater to 80 per cent of the overall deliveries spanning about 600 cities.