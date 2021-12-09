Myntra festive sale eyes 60 mn visitors, is ready for 15K orders a minute

is expecting to attract 60 million visitors with the platform geared to handle 15,000 orders per minute at peak at a major event that the Walmart-owned online fashion retailer is planning this month.

The 15th edition of Myntra’s biannual EORS (End of Reason Sale), the nation’s mega fashion carnival, is arriving to bring cheer to millions of shoppers ahead of the new year. EORS will be held from December 18-23 and will offer shoppers the biggest EORS collection ever of 1 million styles, from over 5,000 brands. The six-day event is slated to cater to the fashion, beauty and lifestyle needs of over 4 million unique customers across the country with the demand expected to rise by 2.5x of BAU (business as usual) days.

With over 20 per cent higher traffic over the previous winter edition, expects about 700,000 new customers during the course of the event, with about 45 per cent of the overall traffic coming from tier-2 and 3 cities and towns. Over 25,000 Kirana partners would cater to 80 per cent of the overall deliveries, spanning over 27000 pin codes.

competes with players such as Amazon, Reliance's Ajio, Tata CLIQ, the Tata Group's e-commerce platform and the Good Glamm Group.

“With 14 editions (EORS) to our credit, we have come a long way in understanding the pulse of fashion-conscious shoppers and that gives us an edge in terms of curating the best for every customer cohort,” said Sharon Pais, chief business officer, Myntra. “We are looking at a significant portion of new customers meeting their current fashion and beauty need states, through our social commerce platforms, especially M-Live that was launched recently. Our 25000 Kirana partners will play a pivotal role in enhancing the experience of EORS for our customers, while also having an alternate source of income.”

Consumers have access to fashion wear, beauty products, accessories and home decor from a range of brands such as H&M, Mango, Levis, Puma, Nike, Roadster, BOAT, Mama Earth, Urbanic and Biba. The December edition of EORS also offers the best opportunity to shop for trendy winter wear from a range of domestic and international brands, as well as beauty, skin and hair care products.

Expanding its omni network further, Myntra has integrated over 350 brands and 2900 stores across the country under its omni-channel delivery model. This is over 1.7X more than the previous winter edition of EORS held in December last year. Omni-channel services are being offered in over 42 cities and across 1.4 lakh styles, with some of the leading brands integrated under this system over the last three months being Status Quo, Woodland, Soch and Columbia. Myntra’s omnichannel network will facilitate direct delivery of merchandise from the stores to the consumers’ doorstep, allowing brands to reach a wide base of customers, in a safe way.

Myntra’s Kirana model also offers store owners an alternate source of income and livelihood which is amplified during EORS owing to the sheer volume of deliveries. The firm said the kidswear category has witnessed a 100 per cent year-over-year growth so far on Myntra this year and for EORS-15.In the beauty and personal care segment, Myntra has registered a 2.5X YoY growth and will be offering 38,000 styles from over 750 brands in the segment during EORS. Myntra has added over 50 brands including Dermalogica, Anastasia Beverly Hills, W Beauty and Pilgrim ahead of this flagship event.

“Both Myntra and boAt are quintessential fashion-forward brands and have been able to elevate India’s style quotient,” said Vivek Gambhir, CEO of consumer electronics firm boAt. “We have a long-standing relationship with Myntra as they have played a key role in shaping consumer perception when it comes to audio accessories and smartwatches.”

Myntra continues to encourage cashless and contactless deliveries including various other measures to maintain social distancing. It will go plastic-free with delivery packaging made from recyclable paper. Giving a strong boost to its efforts in sustainability, two of Myntra’s largest fulfilment centres, located at Bilaspur and Bhiwandi are solar power enabled.