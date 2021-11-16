Myntra forays into luxury segment, unveils Myntra Luxe on its app

retailer has unveiled a dedicated store for all things luxury, ‘ Luxe’, on its app. This is another step for the firm towards strengthening its position as one of the leading fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands in the country.

The new segment offers connoisseurs access to a curated collection of their favourite brands, which also includes many first-time brands available on across categories. It is allowing brand partners an exclusive online storefront to showcase their collections to the luxury consumer base of India.

With this pro-position, Myntra forays into the luxury segment, strengthening its commitment to creating value for its wide customer base by making a vast range of brands and styles accessible to them.