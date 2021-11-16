JUST IN
Myntra forays into luxury segment, unveils Myntra Luxe on its app

This is another step for the firm towards strengthening its position as one of the leading fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands in the country

BS Reporters 

Myntra, Flipkart
An employee works inside the office of Myntra in Bengaluru, India (Photo: Reuters)

Online fashion retailer Myntra has unveiled a dedicated store for all things luxury, ‘Myntra Luxe’, on its app. This is another step for the firm towards strengthening its position as one of the leading fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands in the country.

The new segment offers luxury connoisseurs access to a curated collection of their favourite luxury brands, which also includes many first-time luxury brands available on Myntra across categories. It is allowing brand partners an exclusive online storefront to showcase their collections to the luxury consumer base of India.

With this pro-position, Myntra forays into the luxury segment, strengthening its commitment to creating value for its wide customer base by making a vast range of brands and styles accessible to them.

First Published: Tue, November 16 2021. 23:01 IST

