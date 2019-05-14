Myntra Jabong ropes in YouTube's Harish Narayanan as marketing head

A little over two weeks after Judith McKenna, president and chief executive officer of Walmart International, came to India to check out operations of Myntra Jabong, the fashion platform has announced the appointment of as head of marketing for

He was heading the business-to-business marketing for APAC. Narayanan will take over from Mithun Sundar, the current head of revenue and marketing. Sundar will continue to lead revenue and be responsible for fashion strategy.

In his new role at Myntra Jabong, Narayanan will lead the overall marketing function and report to Amar Nagaram, head,





The fashion platform is also planning to bolster its various verticals and will be going on a major hiring spree, it is learnt. According to sources, more than 1,500 people could be hired over the next couple of months under various verticals.

The plan has got a green light from the Walmart top management, who are bullish of the growth of Myntra and Jabong. “The way the company has made inroads into the country is the reason behind its expansion. To match this growth, it is planning to hire more people, as a number of new ventures are in the pipeline,” said the source.

plans to get into a series of deals with various international brands. In the next set of growth plans, the company is also planning to increase its offline footprint by managing more bricks and mortar stores just as it does for the brand Mango. “While these plans are still being chalked out, it is possible that Myntra will manage more brand stores in the future. That sort of outreach might happen soon,” added the source.