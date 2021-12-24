Myntra's festival sale logs 4 mn customers placing 6.5 mn orders

-
Online fashion store Myntra got 6.5 million orders from 4 million customers during its six-day event shopping festival, said the company.
The biannual event called EORS had 5000 brands and served as fillip for the beauty and lifestyle industry, it said. The beauty and personal care category witnessed the highest demand at 150 per cent over the previous winter edition. Women's western and sportswear and men's occasion and casual wear were among the most popular categories.
“The (event) created ground for our kirana partners to augment their income during the holiday season,” said Sharon Pais, chief business officer, Myntra. “We see events of this scale as an opportunity for us to continue to drive value for various facets of the ecosystem while enabling people across the country to meet their fashion, beauty and lifestyle needs from the safety and convenience of their homes.”
EORS saw high demand for sweaters, shirts and jeans in metro cities. Watches and wearables witnessed over 80 per cent growth in demand over the previous winter edition, while demand for men’s workwear grew at over 60 per cent.
“EORS-15 has been unlike any other in the past on many counts,” said Pais.
