Myntra's vice president and head of marketing Achint Setia to move on

Achint Setia, vice president and head of and social commerce at Walmart-owned online fashion retailer has decided to move on. He would pursue opportunities outside the organisation.

“After nearly four years of a notable association with Myntra, Achint (Setia) has decided to unlock the next chapter in his illustrious career journey spanning over 17 years and pursue opportunities outside the organisation,” said Nupur Nagpal, chief human resources officer, at Myntra, in an internal note and which was reviewed by Business Standard.

Nagpal said has today grown to be among the leading destinations for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle in the country, including among the thriving Gen-Z cohort. This has been a result of the collective effort of several employees across functions over the years and innovative approaches to engage customers through various marketing-led initiatives, among others.

“Achint Setia, has been an enabler of many such initiatives, including, the scaling of Insider and the launch of Myntra’s social commerce charter,” said Nagpal. “During his tenure, he built a strong team of able marketers who are well placed to drive Myntra’s vision forward and has nurtured them to deliver award-winning campaigns. We would like to thank him for his valuable contributions and wish him success in all his future endeavours. The HR team will keep you posted on the person taking on the role in due course.”

Early this year, Myntra elevated Achint Setia, who was leading the organisation’s social commerce business, as its head of . Setia was leading Myntra’s function while continuing to oversee the social commerce business. With this, his core responsibilities included, scaling the Myntra brand, developing the marketing strategy including for large consumer-centric events, strengthening customer loyalty, and applying research-based insights into the business to fuel its growth.

Setia brought close to 17 years of expertise in scaling businesses in consumer tech and media with cross-functional experience in marketing, strategy and M&A, content, product development, operations, and analytics. In his past stints, he has worked with leading Indian and global majors including McKinsey & Co., and Microsoft R&D.

Setia holds a BE in Computer Engineering from NSIT and is an alumnus of Stanford’s Graduate School of Business as well as the Indian School of Business.

Last October, Amar Nagaram, the chief executive officer of Myntra quit the company. After nearly three years of leading Myntra, Nagaram decided to leave the Flipkart Group to pursue his own venture. Last November, Ramesh Bafna, chief financial officer and chief marketing officer Harish Narayanan also put in their papers at the online fashion retailer. Same month, Myntra, had announced the appointment of Nandita Sinha as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2022. Sinha joined Myntra from group company Flipkart, where, as vice president, customer growth and marketing, she led the overall charter for marketing. Sharon Pais, head of loyalty and travel at Flipkart, was appointed as the new business development head at Myntra, replacing Ayyappan R. Ayyapan was moved to lead the business of Cleartrip, an online travel booking platform that Flipkart last year.