Mytrah Mobility bags $1-billion GCF funding for electric bus programme

Mytrah Mobility, a Gurgaon-based solution company, will be implementing the largest of its kind funding programme for electric buses and allied infrastructure in India. UN-backed (GCF) will be channelising $1 billion funding for the purpose through the company.

estimates the funding will enable financing of 5,000 buses with potential reduction of 12 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, avoidance of 1.5 billion litre diesel and create over 20,000 skilled green jobs.

The Indian market is rapidly expanding with more cities coming out with large programmes on per kilometre model. Delhi is expected to come out with 1,000 tender later this month. Delhi metro has already invited bids for 200 electric buses for feeder service.

“In India, we are looking for full solution when it comes to electric bus; so it is either full life cycle cost or per metre cost of the vehicle which is taken into account,” Ankit Singhvi, co-founder and CEO of Mytrah Mobility, told Business Standard.

The GCF funding provides long term low cost (10-15 years) financing, which is crucial for competitive deployment of electric buses given their higher upfront capital expenditure. This programme is expected to benefit operators and OEMs who are looking to deploy electric buses in India. “This is very timely for India, too, as the government has set ambitious targets on EV adoption. With market decisively shifted to a solution model, optimal financing solutions for electric buses are required for them to compete with Diesel/CNG buses. We look forward to collaborate and take on-board public and private operators, aggregators, OEMs and charging infrastructure to make EVs viable,” said Singhvi.

The company bagged the GCF funding through a three-stage bidding process. will be availing the funding through SIDBI, which is the accredited agency from India. “As buses are mostly run by small and medium enterprises, five-year loan term for electric ones gets costly for them. Through subordinate lending facility like this longer tenor loan is possible,” he said.

Compared to CNG and diesel, the operating cost is less for electric buses though the capital cost is higher. At the moment, it is estimated that there are about 80,000 electric buses in India. plans to finance 1,200 buses in the first year, followed by 1,500 the next year and then the rest. Immediately, Delhi Metro plans to induct 200 electric buses while the Delhi government is also issuing tender for 1000 buses. “This is a big piece especially in this environment when banks are not willing to lend. This (the financing) will be a catalyst.”

Interest rates on commercial vehicles is lower than home loans. “GCF allows 15-year term loan. We will customise it according to end-user requirements since we have the flexibility for making the funding viable," he said.

Singhvi said the company has pioneered introduction of electric buses in India with first commercial deployment of 25 buses at Manali on the Rohtang route in consortium in 2016. The company has also pioneered first private contract for electric bus deployment at the Delhi Airport.