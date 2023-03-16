myTVS selects Oracle cloud applications to improve business processes

myTVS, an automotive aftermarket digital platform of the $2 billion TVS Mobility group, has selected Oracle’s cloud services to unify operations and improve business efficiency.

myTVS, which has its finance and operations data dispersed across platforms, will use Fusion Applications for finance and supply chain to integrate processes and improve business insights and decision making.

“myTVS is a leading digital aftermarket AI platform that provides a unique business model by decoupling customer value chain and delivers digital services to 3 million customers, 20,000 retailers and 25,000 garages across the country. We needed to integrate data across all our brick & mortar stores, and digital platforms to improve real-time insights, optimize business processes, and reduce costs. With Fusion Applications, we can standardize processes and create a single source of truth to improve the speed and quality of decisions,” said G Srinivasa Raghavan, managing director of myTVS.

Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) will enable myTVS to increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve controls. Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) will help in improving speed and accuracy in reporting, reduce the time to close books, and help senior leaders make better decisions. Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain and Manufacturing (SCM) will give its supply chain leaders real-time visibility into inventory.

“As an industry leader in the world’s fastest growing automotive market, myTVS is in a strong position to capitalize on growing demand for aftermarket services. With the depth and breadth of Oracle Fusion Applications and continuous quarterly updates, myTVS will be able to increase efficiency and reduce costs as it scales up operations to meet demand,” said Adrian Johnston, senior vice president, cloud applications, Japan & Asia Pacific Oracle.

Oracle Fusion Applications helps organizations take advantage of the cloud to break down organizational silos, standardise processes, and manage financial, supply chain, HR, and customer experience data on a single integrated cloud platform.

The project was implemented by PricewaterhouseCoopers, a long-time Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) member. “myTVS is a digital business model. Our focus and endeavour has been to ensure that we digitalize the business processes and offer complete transformation leveraging Oracle Fusion Applications for myTVS to continue delivering on-demand services at every customer touch point,” said Hirak Kayal, partner technology consulting, PricewaterhouseCoopers.

myTVS is India’s largest automotive aftermarket digital platform and it operates manufacturing, automobile dealerships, distribution, supply chain solutions, and sales, service and automotive components.