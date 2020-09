Nabard clean chit to Reliance Commercial Finance, sees no fraud in GT audit

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has given a clean chit to Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, the NBFC arm of Reliance Capital after an independent forensic audit report from Grant Thornton (GT) did not detect any fraud in the account.

Nabard is the second largest lender to RCFL with an exposure of over Rs 1,100 crore and with its nod, the sale of RCFL will be out on the fast track, said a banker. At a meeting held last week with the consortium of lenders led by Bank of Baroda, Nabard said it has examined the GT forensic report, and it found no fraud, and ...