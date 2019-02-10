JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Rs 2.50-trn thermal power projects stressed, need urgent remedy: Report
Business Standard

NACL to raise Rs 100 cr from Krishi Rasayan Group, offers 16% stake in firm

While the incoming investor will hold 16% equity after the infusion, the promoters are investing Rs 15 cr through equity warrants

BS Reporter  |  Hyderabad 

IT companies eye $80-billion pie as contracts up for renewal in 2019

Crop management solutions company NACL, formerly known as Nagarjuna Agrichem, has decided to raise Rs 100 crore from Kolkata-based Krishi Rasayan Group by offering a 16 per cent stake in the company.

This is part of the company board's recommendation to raise around Rs 115 crore to finance its growth plans in the domestic and export markets.

The infusion of equity will be done through equity and equity warrants to the incoming investor as well as the existing promoter. While the incoming investor will hold 16 per cent equity after the infusion, the promoters are investing Rs 15 crore through equity warrants. Post the issue, the promoters will continue to have controlling interest by holding around 63 per cent of the equity, the company said.

NACL has reported a net profit of Rs 1.42 crore for the quarter ended December 2018 from a total income of Rs 201.59 crore. For the nine-month period, the net profit stood at Rs 7.7 crore on a total income Rs 705.49 crore.

The company said the reduction in the margins was mainly on account of lower volumes of domestic sales, coupled with higher input costs and inadequate availability of raw materials.

First Published: Sun, February 10 2019. 18:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements