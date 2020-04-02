JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

ITC evaluating inorganic expansion, aims to boost non-cigarette verticals
Business Standard

Nalco beats coal supply woes amid Covid-19, logs 90% capacity utilisation

Even though Covid-19 crisis looms, all of Nalco's units have been operational with pruned manpower

Jayajit Dash  |  Odisha 

metals sector, lead, copper, aluminium, steel
Workers working in an aluminium factory

National Aluminium Company (Nalco) has achieved more than 90 per cent capacity utilization at its smelting unit at Angul (Odisha), battling headwinds like coal supply woes during last monsoons and disruptions induced by the recent outbreak of Covid-19 global pandemic.

The company said it recorded cast metal production of 0.41 million tonnes (mt) at the smelter unit whose nameplate capacity stands at 0.46 mt per annum. Even though Covid-19 crisis looms, all of Nalco’s units have been operational with pruned manpower.

Nalco’s captive Panchpatmalli bauxite mines recorded more than 100 per cent capacity utilization with a production of 7.3 million tonnes. Its aluminium refinery at Damanjodi installed at the foot of bauxite laden Panchpatmalli hills, produced 2.16 mt of alumina hydrate. The output figures for bauxite and alumina are Nalco’s highest since the time it started commercial operations around three decades back.

Sridhar Patra, chairman & managing director (CMD), Nalco attributed the company’s performance to the teamwork and dedication invested by the employees. He exuded confidence that despite the sluggish metals market, Nalco would be able to tide over the downturn by retaining focus on bauxite mining and alumina refining arm and sustaining the cost reduction measures.
First Published: Thu, April 02 2020. 17:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU