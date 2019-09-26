Nalco launches aluminium alloy with high corrosion resistance, conductivity

Continuing its thrust on downstream products, National Aluminium Company (Nalco) has launched Aluminium Alloy 1200 (AA 1200) that has wide application in manufacturing of LED lamp cap.

Tapan Kumar Chand, chairman & managing director of said, ‘’At Nalco, we continue to diversify and focus on expanding our markets with new product launches. In a competitive environment, this new product AA 1200 will help develop new markets and increase the Company’s profitability. The Smelter Team at Angul has worked hard to introduce a quality product that will add to the Company’s growing stature in the national and global market.’’

Commercial production of this futuristic alloy started from August 2019 at smelter plant. This alloy is similar to alloy AA 1100. Commercial aluminum alloy grade 1200 has high corrosion resistance and boasts of high thermal conductivity and reflectivity. The alloy has a 99 per cent minimum requirement for aluminium content and yet, is still categorized as a non-heat treatable commercially pure aluminium. With the commercial production of alloy AA 1200, there will be substantial saving on usage

of copper, which is expensive.

has already developed the market for this alloy and will be branding this product in the near future.